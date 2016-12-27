Pages Navigation Menu

Bello assures of security in Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has assured people of the state of adequate security measures that will guaranty a crime free society during and after the Yuletide  even as he urged Christians and other Nigerians to embrace love and always be their brothers’ keeper. This was contained in his Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule in Lokoja. Governor Bello says “Kogi State is more secured than ever before” assuring citizens and residents of celebrating Christmas in a safe environment”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

