Bello releases N2bn salaries owed ex-office holders

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has released N2 billion for payment to immediate past political office holders in all the local government areas of the state. The fund is part payment of their salaries and other benefits owed them by former governor, Idris Wada. Bello made the announcement when the Chairman, National Councillors Forum, Kogi […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

