Benfica Manager Rui Vitoria Discusses Victor Lindelof’s Potential Move To Manchester United 

Manchester United’s proposed signing of Victor Lindelof has not been ruled out by Benfica coach Rui Vitoria.

United have held initial discussions with Benfica over a £38m move for defender Lindelof, despite the club having been reluctant to sell after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Lindelof may have played his last game for Benfica on Wednesday evening as they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Rio Ave, and after the match, Vitoria admitted he was not worried about replacing the central defender.

“If it happens to a player we will be prepared and we will find solutions,”. “There is always the prospect of someone leaving and it does not have implications on our work.”

‘We have a B team full of great players and some of them will eventually represent Benfica.

‘This is the life of Benfica, the quality exists here.

‘If you leave, players will arrange solutions inside or, if necessary, outside. We are prepared, there are many players here eager to play.’

Earlier on Wednesday, Jose Mourinho remained coy over a move for Lindelof but stressed that United would not be making multiple signings in the upcoming window.

‘In Portugal, the front pages say every player in Portugal now is coming to Manchester United,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘It’s normal, a few seasons ago every player from Portugal was going to Chelsea, going to Real Madrid, it’s normal with the connection.

But I keep saying the same, I like my squad. I believe more in the summer market than in the winter window. More time, more choice, I think it’s better. But let’s see what happens.

‘If we buy a player we buy a player, we’re not buying two, three or four. If we open the door for someone to leave it’s not because we push him, it’s because he really wants to leave.

‘But for me, I am more than happy to keep the players.’

