Benin Republic to spend $15bn within 5 years to boost economy
The Republic of Benin plans to spend as much as $15 billion over the next five years on agriculture, tourism and infrastructure projects, and will raise the funds by boosting tax revenue and borrowing on local and regional markets, according to the finance minister, Bloomberg reports. The government of the West African nation will finance…
