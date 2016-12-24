Benita Nzeribe returns to Nollywood for Asunder

Delectable Nollywood actress, Benita Nzeribe, is back to her first love, which is thrilling movie lovers with her unbeatable knack for interpreting roles.

The Anambra State-born movie star is part of the African Movie Channel’s (AMC) first ever TV series entitled, Asunder. The series comprise 65 episodes that analyse the challenges faced in today’s marriages and relationships.

Produced by award winning Paul Igwe and directed by Henry Ejeta, the series also feature the stellar cast of Stan Nze, Tessy Oragwa, Nonso Odogwu, Frankincense Eche Ben, Maureen Okpoko, and SandraEze among others.

A leading Africa-wide broadcaster, with its services playing out of London, AMC operates two 24-hour linear channels – African Movie Channel (AMC) and African Movie Channel Series (AMC Series) available in more than 8.5 million homes across several African countries. Asunder will be aired exclusively on AMC Series in Nigeria from January 2017.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

