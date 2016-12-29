Benue first lady donates foodstuff to 300 widows, youths – P.M. News
Benue first lady donates foodstuff to 300 widows, youths
The Wife of the Benue Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, has donated two cows and foodstuffs worth millions of naira to 300 widows and youths in the state. Ortom donated the foodstuffs in Tse-Aondona-Naka in Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state.
