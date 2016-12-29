Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue first lady donates foodstuff to 300 widows, youths – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Benue first lady donates foodstuff to 300 widows, youths
P.M. News
The Wife of the Benue Governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, has donated two cows and foodstuffs worth millions of naira to 300 widows and youths in the state. Ortom donated the foodstuffs in Tse-Aondona-Naka in Gwer-West Local Government Area of the state.
Mrs Ortom donates to Agatu IDPsVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.