Benue Police arrests 24, recovers 20 fireams in special Yuletide operation

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI- The onslaught declared by the Benue state Police Command on crimes and criminality ahead of the Yuletide has paid off with the arrests of 24 alleged criminals and recovery of about 20 different caliber of fire arms in parts of the state.

Among the suspects arrested was Mr. Terkura Agwaza, elder brother of a wanted militant leader in the state over alleged conspiracy, culpable homicide, forgery, and armed robbery.

Parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Makurdi, the state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama said Mr. Agwaza was nabbed for his involvement in the snatching of cars and sale of same.

“Among the crimes committed by the gang was the interception and snatching of a black SUV in Taraba state which was brought here for sale, unfortunately the original driver of that vehicle was probably killed by the gang though we are still searching for his remains,” he said.

Makama stated that the operation also led to the arrest of one Kasua Mkarga also known as Orteekpor, who used to disguise in military camouflage to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

“Our operatives arrested Tyokave ‘aka’ 77, Kusua Mkarga ‘aka’ Orteekpor and Iortyer Timbir all of Gbeji town in Ukum local government area, we recovered from them one G3 rifle, breach no. G3 IIR329 with four rounds of live ammunition, a pair of military camouflage, criminal charms, a bag and N30,380 cash.”

He said in the course of the operation, three vehicles and one motorcycle was also recovered explaining that the onslaught was a continuous exercise that would be sustained with vigor until the state was completely free of criminal elements.

Makama who said all the suspects were undergoing interrogation assured that they would be made to face the law at the end of Police investigations.

