Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Milan shootout
The Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri has been killed in Milan, according to Italian state police. The suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni — a town near Milan — just after 3am local time, say Italian police in their Twitter feed. When the man was asked for his papers,…
The post Berlin Christmas market attack suspect killed in Milan shootout appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG