Berlin Market Attack: Suspect Killed in Italy during Shootout with Police

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, was killed in a shootout with police in Milan, officials in Italy said Friday, ending a 4-day Europe-wide manhunt. Amri’s identity has been confirmed “without a shadow of a doubt,” Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said in a press conference. The ANSA news […]

