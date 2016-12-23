Berlin Market Attack: Suspect Killed in Italy during Shootout with Police
Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in the deadly Berlin Christmas market attack, was killed in a shootout with police in Milan, officials in Italy said Friday, ending a 4-day Europe-wide manhunt. Amri’s identity has been confirmed “without a shadow of a doubt,” Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said in a press conference. The ANSA news […]
