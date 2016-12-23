Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan

The Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

Marco Minniti, the country’s interior minister, has announced a press conference for 10.45 am (0945 GMT).

