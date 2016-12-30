Best ways to soothe indigestion

By Bunmi Sofola

Most of us have experienced the discomfort of indigestion. Usually due to poor eating habits, it occurs when the stomach produces too much acid, causing a burning sensation and pain.

When the acid is in the stomach, it is called gastritis. But, if it leaks into the Oesophagus (the tube leading to the stomach), it is called oesophagitis or heart burn. At some time, we’ve all paid the price for spicy food, here are some tips by nutritionists for soothing away indigestion:

Turn to nature: Peppermint, ginger and chamomile all soother indigestion. They’re available as teas. Create your own by adding fresh mint and a slice of ginger to boiling water leave for a few minutes, then strain.

Choose carbs: Carbohydrates are easy to digest, so opt for a baked potato or pasta instead of hard-to-digest proteins, such as meat. Even fruit and vegetables can cause upset.

Sidestep spices: Spicy foods irritate the stomach wall and the valves leading in and out of it, making it easier for acid to leak and cause pain.

Avoid milk: Although it is alkaline, milk contain substances which make the stomach produce more acid.

Avoid junk: Fatty, salty and sugary foods all irritate and prolong indigestion. If you’re promftobouts, cut down or leave them out altogether.

Stop and rest: Rushing around triggers indigestion and encourages acid to leak into your oesophagus.

Seek heat: Apply some warmth to the turn. A hot water bottle or a warm bath encourages sore muscles to relax.

Check it out: If you suffer pain or indigestion frequently, check with your doctor to make sure it is not a symptom of something else.

