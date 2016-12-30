Beyonce’s Mom, Tina Knowles Exits Instagram Over Jennifer Hudson’s Drama!
Tina Knowles faced backlash after she liked a negative comment about Jennifer Hudson’s performance in the movie, “Dream Girls”, which the critic wrote, “Jhud sounds horrible”. Over the years, many fans have opined that Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than Beyonce and her mom’s action seems to add fuel to that assumption. Tina has […]
