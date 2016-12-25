Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BezLive 2016: Nigeria’s best singers throw a party for fans in Lagos (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BezLive 2016: Nigeria's best singers throw a party for fans in Lagos (photos)
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com's Abisola Alawode attended musician Bez Idakula's concert on Saturday, December 24, 2016. He shares his experience below. BezLive 2016: Nigeria's best singers throw a party for fans in Lagos (photos). Bez on stage at his concert that held on …
Bez live 2016 Singer's performance at concert was nothing short of spectacularPulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.