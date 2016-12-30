Biafra: Buhari, DSS plotting to eliminate our detained members – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari – led Federal Government and the Department of State Services, DSS, of plotting to eliminate its detained members. IPOB said the secret police intends to start the alleged elimination of its members with those detained in Abuja. In a statement by its spokesperson, […]
