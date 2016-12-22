Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: CLO kicks against secret trial of Kanu

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

nnamdi kanu handcuffs

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) yesterday strongly kicked against ruling of the Judge of a Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako, that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and 3 others standing trial before her court would be secretly tried. The court had ordered that Kanu and his team […]

