Biafra: Hunger killing us, we want to leave Nigeria – MASSOB
The Cross River State chapter of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has claimed that people are dying as a result of hunger. In a statement issued in Calabar on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okon Eyo Effiom, MASSOB said it was evident that the Nigerian state could […]
Biafra: Hunger killing us, we want to leave Nigeria – MASSOB
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG