Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: IPOB condemns advocates of secret trial for Kanu

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned, in strong terms, those advocating that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu should under secret trial as ruled by Justice Binta Nyako. Condemning especially some Yorubas who have been using the social media to say that it was meet that Kanu should be tried in camera, IPOB asks […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Biafra: IPOB condemns advocates of secret trial for Kanu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.