Biafra: IPOB invites international observers to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

nnamdi kanu handcuffs

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that international observers would monitor the court trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The case is expected to come up on January 10, 2017. The group, therefore, enjoined its supporters and freedom fighters nationwide to be in court to witness the case. In a statement made available […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

