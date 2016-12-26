Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: IPOB threatens to avenge members’ death

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call security agencies, which it claimed were killing pro-Biafra agitators to order The group threatened to avenge the death of any of its member killed by the country’s security agencies henceforth. In a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, by the Media […]

