BIAFRA: Release Nnamdi Kanu If…-Ekweremadu Begs FG

Ekweremadu Seeks Release of Nnamdi Kanu. The Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Sen.. Ike Ekweremadu has urged the Federal Government to release detained leader of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu if the court has ruled so. Ekweremadu said this at the South East Economic and Security Summit held at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, the 22nd day of December, 2016. He said: “If the court says someone should be released from detention, government must do everything possible to respect”. ALSO READ: How Prominent Delta Traditional Ruler Committed Suicide in His Palace Ekweremadu also expressed serious reservations over the exclusion of some parts of the country in some key areas of governance and security architecture of the country. “Today, as I speak, there is no Igbo man in the commanding heights of our security sector and so they do not attend Security Council meetings. In the top echelon of the governance of this country, the Igbos are absent”.

The post BIAFRA: Release Nnamdi Kanu If…-Ekweremadu Begs FG appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

