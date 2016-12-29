Big Dreams: ‘We wanted to celebrate the Yuletide like rich men’ – Robbery suspects

The quest to live big and impress their people in the Christmas period led two men into robbing banks in Imo State.

Two armed robbery suspects arrested by the Imo State Police Command, Ugochukwu Nnaji, and Chibueze Mgboji, have confessed that they took to robbery so as to celebrate the Yuletide period like big men.

According to Punch reports, the two suspects who specialized in trailing and dispossessing unsuspecting banks and customers of their money were paraded by the command at the State headquarters in Owerri, the state capital after they were nabbed during an operation.

The suspects were arrested by the police after they had allegedly attacked a new generation bank and carted away a huge sum of money.

While speaking during their parade, Nnaji who is said to be the leader of the gang, said the Christmas and New Year was a time they intensified their operations so they could make enough money to enjoy like the rich always do within the period.

Nnaji also pointed out that the money they made from menial jobs was always not enough for them to live big like wealthy people, adding that they had been in the business of robbing bank customers for a long time.

“We do it in every festive period, especially Christmas and New Year, to also celebrate the period lavishly like others, who have made money.

The menial jobs we do would not make us be in line with others during the celebration.”

While parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said that Nnaji, a native of Oboro Amurie in Isu Local Government Area of the state, and Mgboji, a native of Obudi Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area also in the state, were apprehended after robbing a Fidelity Bank customer in the Ikenegbu area in Owerri.

The CP, who stated that the alarm raised by the victim attracted operatives of the police on a patrol duty and they were immediately given a hot chase and were apprehended.

CP Lakanu added that their loot was instantly recovered as they tried to escape, while the two suspects who have confessed to the crime, will soon be charged to court.

Lakanu noted that the criminals rode on a motorcycle, stating that the two suspects had earlier monitored another bank customer and snatched his bag containing N150, 000.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

