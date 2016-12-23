Big Names Gather When North American Bitcoin Conference Comes Back to Miami

Bitcoin.com is pleased to announce The North American Bitcoin Conference is hosting its 4th annual event this year in Miami. With all eyes on bitcoin and the significant interest in blockchain solutions, this year’s conference will be a great place to be to gain insight on the future of these innovative emerging technologies.

Also read: Bitwage Expands to India Enabling BTC Wages for Workers

Miami Hosts The North American Bitcoin Conference Once Again

The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) is a popular event located in the sunshine state in beautiful downtown Miami. On January 17 & 18, 2017 at the James L Knight Centre many bitcoin and blockchain industry innovators, developers, and executives will gather to discuss embracing this new technology. The conference will be an educational environment with exhibitions and speakers working directly with these innovative protocols and ideas.

Some of the guest speakers at TNABC include Intellisys CTO Charlie Shrem, the founder of Veritaseum Reggie Middleton, bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik, OpenBazaar’s founder Brian Hoffman, Breadwallet CEO Aaron Voisine, Valery Vavilov founder of Bitfury and many more special guests. In addition to the wide array of speakers, TNABC will also have an assortment of exhibitions including exhibits from Unsung, Genesis Mining, and the Blockchain Education Network.

We chatted with TNABC organizer Moe Levin to get his insight on this event in January. Levin explains that the ultimate goal of these conferences is to draw the global community together.

“Right now is a critical moment for bitcoin — it is entering a crucial phase in its development and adoption,” says Moe Levine TNABC organizer and event host. “In the last twelve months, this technology has seen a dramatic increase in visibility and experienced both the good and bad sides of the limelight: rising interest among corporations and investors, alongside more regulatory scrutiny, and uncertainty. It’s at this time, more than ever before, that the global community is needed to ensure a prosperous and well-balanced future for the technology.”

Miami is the gateway between the US and South America, and their International Airport is one of the largest in the world. In an ever more international borderless world, we chose Miami as the home for our conference as it is the most international place in the United States. I’ll admit, the beach is also nice this time of year.

TNABC Celebrates Its 4th Year As One of the Leading American Bitcoin Conferences

Now in its 4th year, The North American Bitcoin Conference is the longest running, most well-attended bitcoin/blockchain conference in the world. Tickets are available now for two-day access, admission to the kick-off party, access to all the event’s content, and a US$50 voucher towards the next conference. Furthermore, registrants can save $50 off ticket prices by using the code VIPACCESS.

TNABC is sure to be a success showcasing over 150 speakers and attendees such as industry CEOs, senior executives, investors, software programmers, and government officials. Organizers have meticulously searched for the best of the best when looking for innovators within this emerging economy. Levin explains that Miami is a great backdrop for this upcoming event saying “the changes we are seeing in the bitcoin space are making waves across the world, and those changes will undoubtedly affect the USA (and Miami) in the coming months and years.”

“Miami is home to many incredible global businesses from remittances to insurance, financial investment advisories, and online trading. Many of these players will have to adapt at some point, and rather than waiting for these changes to become mandatory or be forced to change, businesses and organizations have the opportunity to be proactive and create differentiation for themselves if they commit to studying and investing in these new technologies now,” Levin added.

Will you be attending The North American Bitcoin Conference this year? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin.com is a co-sponsor of the BTCMiami conference.

Images courtesy of TNABC, and Pixabay.

Have you seen our new widget service? It allows anyone to embed informative Bitcoin.com widgets on their website. They’re pretty cool and you can customize by size and color. The widgets include price-only, price and graph, price and news, forum threads. There’s also a widget dedicated to our mining pool, displaying our hash power.

The post Big Names Gather When North American Bitcoin Conference Comes Back to Miami appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

