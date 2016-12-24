Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports


Big Saint Virgil tipped to be most expensive defender
The Straits Times
Southampton have sold a host of good players in recent times and highly rated Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk could be the next. But it would take a bid of at least £50 million for the club to cave in again. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE. Published.
Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from santaESPN FC (blog)
Virgil van Dijk happy at Saints but has ambitions to play at "the highest level"Irish Independent
'Of course he will stay with us' – Puel warns Premier League giantsYahoo Sports
Daily Star –SkySports –The Sport Review –Goal.com
all 106 news articles »

