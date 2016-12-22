Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biger – Dem Party Ft. Spicer (Prod. Hasty Baba)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Africa and Nigerians, will be experiencing a huge difference in a style of music and lyrics, as Nigerian/Ghana’s record label, Jah People entertainment front act “Biger” is set to drop a monster hit, entitled “Dem Party” which has a good featured from Ghana/Nigerian artiste “Spicer”. A powerful sound that will keep you dancing through this […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.