Billboard Lists Tekno as Part of Its “10 Hip-Hop and R&B Artistes to Watch In 2017”
Big ups to Nigerian singer Tekno! From dishing hits back to back, to signing a Sony Music record deal, this year has been filled with major achievements for the “Pana” crooner. Here’s what the magazine wrote about him: Tekno already has a number of hits in Nigeria, and Columbia Records took note, throwing its weight behind this […]
