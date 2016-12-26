Billionaire Bet makes attractive offers

Newly introduced online betting platform Billionaire Bet has promised to turn thousands of Nigerians into millionaires with its one-of-a-kind features following its announcement on Friday, 23rd of December 2016.

The announcement was made during the press conference, which was held to unveil the platform and acquaint the general public with its offerings.

Billionaire Bet is into gaming to give Nigerians higher chances of winning, as one loss of prediction would not preclude fans from winning.

Head Sales, Adole Kenneth said, “among its unique features is Billionaire Allawee, in which fans will stand a chance to be rewarded for their patronage and loyalty with a whopping sum of N50, 000 monthly.” This was described as “an unprecedented offer in the history of online betting”.

Another feature is the Billionaire Shock Absorber, which allows users to stand chances of winning regardless of losing one prediction.

“The world of online betting is ever-evolving, making the market relatively large, with millions of Nigerians pining and determined to earn as much as they wish.

Billionaire Bet serves as a breath of fresh air, owing to its incredibly unique features that allows for higher chances of winning and a better return on stake due to the fact that they have the best odds and bonus in the industry than any other platform”.

