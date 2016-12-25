Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire Emeka Offer gives bag of rice and chicken each to over 2000 Widows (photos)

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Sir Emeka Offer, the founder and sole sponsor of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation in Oraifite yesterday, gave out a bag of rice and a chicken each to over 2000 Widows to enable them have a smooth Christmas.


Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor. More photos below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

 


I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.