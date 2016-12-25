Billionaire Emeka Offer gives bag of rice and chicken each to over 2000 Widows (photos)

Sir Emeka Offer, the founder and sole sponsor of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation in Oraifite yesterday, gave out a bag of rice and a chicken each to over 2000 Widows to enable them have a smooth Christmas.









Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor. More photos below.







