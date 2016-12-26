Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire’s daughter DJ Cuppy opens up about relationship with wealthy footballer – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Billionaire's daughter DJ Cuppy opens up about relationship with wealthy footballer
NAIJ.COM
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is the daughter of billionaire business man Femi Otedola who is worth over a billion dollars. The 24-year-old is a graduate of Kings College London and prestigious New York University. READ ALSO: All of billionaire's …
The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation todayYNaija
Video: DJ Cuppy talks about her boyfriend, Victor Anichebe, for the first timeGistmaster (blog)

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.