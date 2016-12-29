Pages Navigation Menu

Biofuel: Don urges govt to invest in massive oil crops plantation – Vanguard

Dec 29, 2016

Biofuel: Don urges govt to invest in massive oil crops plantation
Vanguard
A PROFESSOR of Renewable Energy (Mechanical Engineering) at the Osun State University, Osogbo, Prof. Oguntola Jelil Alamu has tasked the Nigerian government on the need to engage in massive oil crops plantation dedicated primarily for biofuel use.
