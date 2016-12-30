Pages Navigation Menu

Bird Flu in Kano, State Government seeks FG's Help

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

Kano State government has revealed that over 9,000 birds have been killed since bird flu reappeared in the state two weeks ago. The Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Shehu Bawa, disclosed this in Kano yesterday, saying that the birds were killed in two poultry farms that had been infected with the disease […]

