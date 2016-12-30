Bird Flu in Kano, State Government seeks FG’s Help

Kano State government has revealed that over 9,000 birds have been killed since bird flu reappeared in the state two weeks ago. The Director, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Shehu Bawa, disclosed this in Kano yesterday, saying that the birds were killed in two poultry farms that had been infected with the disease […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

