Bird flu: Kano kills 9,000 birds

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Health | 0 comments

The Kano State government said it has so far killed 9,000 birds since bird flu resurfaced in the state two weeks ago. Dr Shehu Bawa, the Director in the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano. He said that the birds were killed in two poultry farms that had been infected with the disease in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

