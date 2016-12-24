Bishop urges Christians to yield to Christ

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Badagry, Rt. Dr. Babatunde Joseph Adeyemi, has urged Christians to give their heart fully to Jesus Christ this Christmas.

Speaking at the yearly Christmas Carol Service of Nine Lessons organised by the Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board and Igbobi College Board of Governors held at Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu, Adeyemi noted that “Christmas is not only a time to wine and dine, but also a time to surrender one’s soul to Christ, share the good news and give one’s talent for the propagation of the gospel.”

According to him, irrespective of what one eats or wears at Christmas, salvation is also important, adding: “No matter the level of one’s sin, God is ready to forgive.”

He stated that irrespective of man’s challenges, there is still hope, meaning that better days are coming. “So, whether you have something to eat or not, just thank God,” he said.

On her part, the Chairperson of Lagos Anglican Schools Management Board, Dr. Mrs. Femi Ogunsanya, urged youths to know more about Christ.

“He is the reason for the season and he is also the answer to all the problems youths are facing, like peer pressure and distraction from the social media.”

