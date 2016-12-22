Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin a Safe Haven in the face of Italian Banking System Crisis

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Monte Dei Paschi, Italy’s third largest bank is in eye of the storm, as its shares fell by 12% on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for recapitalisation. Italy’s banking system is on the verge of a meltdown with the oldest bank in the world falling short of 3 billion euros. Other big names, like UniCredit, are … Continue reading Bitcoin a Safe Haven in the face of Italian Banking System Crisis

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin a Safe Haven in the face of Italian Banking System Crisis appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.