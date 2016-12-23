Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Breaks Past $900

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Points Bitcoin price busted higher against the US Dollar and broke a major resistance at $900. Yesterday’s highlighted bullish trend line on the hourly chart (data feed from SimpleFX) of BTC/USD was a perfect support and buy area. The price corrected lower, tested the trend line and bounced back. Bitcoin price continues to gain … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Breaks Past $900

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Breaks Past $900 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

