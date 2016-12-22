Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Trend Overwhelmingly Bullish
Key Points Bitcoin price surged higher against the US Dollar to challenge the $850-60 area (data feed from SimpleFX). Once there was a break above the $800 handle, the BTC buyers took control and took the price higher by $50. If the price corrects lower, then there is a bullish trend line on the hourly … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Trend Overwhelmingly Bullish
