Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/26/2016 – Bulls in a Festive Mood Above $900

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin price is bracing itself for a strong finish for the year, as it raked in more gains above $900.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/26/2016 – Bulls in a Festive Mood Above $900 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.