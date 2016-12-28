Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/28/2016 – Closing in on $1000!
Bitcoin price seems unstoppable in its climb as it is gunning for the $1000 level, which could be a profit-taking point.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/28/2016 – Closing in on $1000! appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG