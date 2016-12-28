Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/28/2016 – Closing in on $1000!

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin price seems unstoppable in its climb as it is gunning for the $1000 level, which could be a profit-taking point.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/28/2016 – Closing in on $1000! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.