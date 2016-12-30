Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/30/2016 – Waiting for a Correction?
Bitcoin price could make a correction before resuming its climb past the $1000 mark and the short-term time frames illustrate potential pullback areas.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/30/2016 – Waiting for a Correction? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG