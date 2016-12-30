Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/30/2016 – Waiting for a Correction?

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin price could make a correction before resuming its climb past the $1000 mark and the short-term time frames illustrate potential pullback areas.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 12/30/2016 – Waiting for a Correction? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.