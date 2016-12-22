Bitcoin Price Watch; $900 in Sight
First of all, we would like to apologise for delaying this analysis on the very day that demanded it the most. Our chief Bitcoin analyst Samuel Rae has taken a small holiday break, but I’m very sure he is watching the price with the same enthusiasm as we all are. So on that apologetic yet … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; $900 in Sight
