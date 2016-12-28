Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Price Watch; Ascent towards $1,000

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Things are picking up for Bitcoin. International media is currently going gaga over the digital currency’s massive rally, which has ultimately bagged more attention from mainstream investors. Especially in China and India, investors are looking into Bitcoin as an alternative amidst the ongoing currency devaluation and demonetisation drive, respectively. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Ascent towards $1,000

