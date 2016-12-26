Bitcoin Price Watch; Huge Correction Huge Recovery
Merry Christmas Bitcoin traders! To those who wished Santa Claus for a steady Bitcoin recovery following its massive bearish correction towards 890 must be special, as it took place just fine in the past 12 hours. Ever since the last week’s massive rally towards 944 fiat, even we were feeling peculiar about its longevity in … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Huge Correction Huge Recovery
