Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Levels In Focus

Things are really picking up now. Price was hovering around the early 800s this morning, but throughout the European session, has gained considerably, and we’re now looking at the 850 mark as a potential near term target. Who would have predicted that? Not us. Well, not this soon, anyway. Of course, our long term view … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Levels In Focus

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; This Evening’s Levels In Focus appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

