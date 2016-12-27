Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk
The steady rise in Bitcoin’s price has got a lot of people interested in it. As the market indicates a further increase in the digital currency prices, investors are looking for ways to buy more bitcoin through various sources. Some of them have decided to approach the miners directly to source the cryptocurrency instead of … Continue reading Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk
The post Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG