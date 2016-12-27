Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The steady rise in Bitcoin’s price has got a lot of people interested in it. As the market indicates a further increase in the digital currency prices, investors are looking for ways to buy more bitcoin through various sources. Some of them have decided to approach the miners directly to source the cryptocurrency instead of … Continue reading Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitfury and Other Miners Receive Offers to Buy Mined Bitcoin in Bulk appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.