BitPesa to Strengthen Africa-China Remittance Corridor
BitPesa, through its website, is helping businesses in China and Africa to send instant payments in local currency directly from African bank accounts to Chinese bank accounts. Users in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo can now send money directly to bank accounts in China. The remittance service offered by BitPesa … Continue reading BitPesa to Strengthen Africa-China Remittance Corridor
