Bizzare moment striker finally scores after removing charm from opponent’s goalpost (Video)
Rwanda Football officials were forced to take action after black magic was allegedly used during a Rwandan Premier League between Mukura Victory and Rayon Sports.
In the game Mukura’s striker Moussa Camara whose team was down 1-0 was seen plucking something out from the opponent’s goalpost.
The goal keeper was then seen chasing after him but he successfully handed over the charm to an umpire and scored a goal few minutes later. Watch the video below…
