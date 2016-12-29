Bizzare moment striker finally scores after removing charm from opponent’s goalpost (Video)

Rwanda Football officials were forced to take action after black magic was allegedly used during a Rwandan Premier League between Mukura Victory and Rayon Sports.

In the game Mukura’s striker Moussa Camara whose team was down 1-0 was seen plucking something out from the opponent’s goalpost.

The goal keeper was then seen chasing after him but he successfully handed over the charm to an umpire and scored a goal few minutes later. Watch the video below…



