Blac Chyna claims Adidas wants her to represent their brand, but she wants the same deal as Kylie Jenner

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Blac Chyna says she is in talks with Adidas to land her own shoe deal, just like Kylie Jenner. She says Adidas only wants to pay her $250,000 but that she found it insulting since they paid Kylie Jenner $1m for her own deal. According to sources close to Chyna, Adidas has offered her a…

