Black Day as Dangote Cement Truck Driver Kills Several People In Onitsha (Graphic Photos)

Tragedy as an over-speeding Dangote cement truck driver has killed several people after ramming into youths in Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road.

A Facebook user, Saviola Godwyn wrote: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share “Reckless Dangote cement trailer driver crushes several people to death on Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road (From Coca Cola junction to Forte filling station) road as at 9:40pm,this night -Tuesday, 20, December, 2016.” The angry residents reportedly set the truck on fire. See more photo below;

The post Black Day as Dangote Cement Truck Driver Kills Several People In Onitsha (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

