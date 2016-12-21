Black Day as Dangote Cement Truck Driver Kills Several People In Onitsha (Graphic Photos)
Tragedy as an over-speeding Dangote cement truck driver has killed several people after ramming into youths in Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road.
A Facebook user, Saviola Godwyn wrote:
“Reckless Dangote cement trailer driver crushes several people to death on Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road (From Coca Cola junction to Forte filling station) road as at 9:40pm,this night -Tuesday, 20, December, 2016.”
The angry residents reportedly set the truck on fire. See more photo below;
