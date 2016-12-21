Pages Navigation Menu

Black Day as Dangote Cement Truck Driver Kills Several People In Onitsha (Graphic Photos)

Tragedy as an over-speeding Dangote cement truck driver has killed several people after ramming into youths in Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road.

 
A Facebook user, Saviola Godwyn wrote:

“Reckless Dangote cement trailer driver crushes several people to death on Irete/Owerri/Onitsha road (From Coca Cola junction to Forte filling station) road as at 9:40pm,this night -Tuesday, 20, December, 2016.”

The angry residents reportedly set the truck on fire. See more photo below;black-day-as-dangote-cement-truck-driver-kills-several-people-in-onitsha-graphic-photos-1 black-day-as-dangote-cement-truck-driver-kills-several-people-in-onitsha-graphic-photos black-day-as-dangote-cement-truck-driver-kills-several-people-in-onitsha-graphic-photos-3 black-day-as-dangote-cement-truck-driver-kills-several-people-in-onitsha-graphic-photos-4

