Black Xmas! Man Butchers His Own Wife With Cutlass on Christmas Day

A 45-year-old man man has butchered his wife to death with a cutlass at Kokuma-krom, a farming community near Nsuta in the Techiman south municipality of the Brong Ahafo region, Ghana.

According to Adom News, the suspect, identified as Yaw Ponju, cocoa farmer at currently at large after committing the heinous crime.

According to the assembly man for the area, Matthew Kwaku Techie, the couple who have seven children had some disagreement which led to a quarrel.

The man out of anger, he indicated, butchered his 38-year-old wife, Ama Bikama and she died on the spot.

He has since reported the matter to the Techiman police who have mounted a manhunt for the suspect.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited Holy Family hospital morgue for autopsy.