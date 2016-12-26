Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected cultists kill eight in Rivers community

Daily Post Nigeria

Suspected cultists kill eight in Rivers community
Daily Post Nigeria
Gunmen suspected to be members of cult groups during the weekend killed eight people in Omoku Town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. It was gathered that the heavily armed men stormed the community at about 9pm and …
