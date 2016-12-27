Bloody Christmas: Woman stabs husband to death on Xmas Day over food in Lagos

For his inability to provide food for the family on Christmas day, a man has been stabbed to death by his wife in Lagos.

It was a bloody Christmas as a woman, Christiana Odo, allegedly stabbed her husband , Romanus, to death because he could not provide food for the family.

According to the reports, the ugly incident happened in the Majidun Awori area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, after a disagreement between the angry wife and her husband when he could not provide money for her to buy rice and chicken for the family just like other families.

According to a Facebook user who witnessed the scene, the deceased and his wife just moved to the area some months back and were yet to familiarize themselves with other residents since they were relatively new.

ALSO READ: “Jealous Rage: Woman stabs husband to point of death after sex [Graphic Photos]”

“The man and his wife just moved into our area not quite long and since they were relatively new, we did not know much about them but the man seemed quite friendly.

They lived on London Barber Street, Majidun Awori, Ikorodu.

He went out early like other men and came home late at night while the wife is what you would call a full-time housewife.

It was very early in the morning of Christmas day when we heard shouts and screams coming from their one room apartment and when neighbours rushed to see what was happening, we were shocked to see the woman with a knife and blood all over her body while the husband was bleeding profusely.

Before we could rush him to a hospital, he had given up the ghost due to the massive loss of blood,” the eyewitness narrated.

A police source who spoke on the incident, said that the 37-year-old Christiana, a mother of three, had asked the husband for money for food to celebrate Christmas, but the husband had said he didn’t have any money.

This was said to have led to a quarrel between the couple, which degenerated into a fight and in the ensuing scuffle, Christiana picked a kitchen knife with which she stabbed the husband to death.

“The woman asked the man for money for food but the man turned her down, saying he didn’t have money. This led to an argument and the man hit her.

They fought and the woman, in anger, went into the kitchen and got a knife with which she stabbed him to death. What attracted neighbours was the man’s scream for help as he was drenched in blood. The woman said it was not intentional,” the police source said.

The landlord of the house was said to have reported the case to policemen from the Owode Onirin Division, who arrested the suspect while the victim’s corpse was deposited in the Ikorodu General Hospital’s morgue.

ALSO READ: “Murderer: Woman kills husband with knife following family dispute”

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Dolapo Badmos, who has confirmed the incident, said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for proper investigation.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

